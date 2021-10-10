The first revival movie for Psych, the very good (if not quite as good as Monk, but what is?) USA Network mystery-comedy series, was a relatively standard revival movie that brought the show’s characters back together for a little “here’s what everybody’s up to” special occasion. The follow-up, Lassie Come Home, landed on Peacock three years later and served as both a revival of the revival and a celebration of cast member Timothy Omundson (the eponymous Lassie), who had recently survived a stroke at the time.

Now the Psych team is coming back again for another Peacock movie that seems to exist partially as a justification for the two-part pun in its title, This Is Gus, which is by no means a criticism or an indication that the movie seems like a bad idea. If anything, “we’ve got a pun ready to go, let’s make another movie” is a perfectly valid reason to make more Psych. The movie is about the upcoming marriage of Burton Guster (the “Gus” from the title, Dulé Hill), and Omundson was on This Is Us, so there’s that.

This trailer reveals This Is Gus is going to be about Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) using the fake psychic powers that everyone knows are fake at this point to untangle the mysterious past of Gus’ bride-to-be, with Omundson’s Lassie also contemplating the potential end of his police career. (He got shot in the last movie.)

Other Psych friends Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Jazmyn Simon, and Corbin Bernsen are also returning, as are Sage Brocklebank, Kurt Fuller, and Curt Smith from the original show. (Curt Smith is also from Tears For Fears, and as Psych fans should be able to guess, he will be playing himself.) Psych 3: This Is Gus will premiere on Peacock on November 18.