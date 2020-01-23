R.I.P. Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz

Photo : The Bachelorette ( Ed Herrera/ABC )

Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz has died of an apparent overdose in Florida, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gwodz was a contestant on the 15th Bachelorette season last year, receiving the first one-on-one date, but left abruptly mid-season. His departure wasn’t given much of an explanation; Refinery 29 notes that Bachelorette Hannah Brown told the camera: “Tyler G. had to leave, and that’s upsetting because I really enjoyed my date with him.”

THR reports that the Boca Raton Police Services Department says it “responded to a medical overdose” involving Gwozdz on January 13: “In the 911 call obtained by THR, a woman is heard telling the operator that her friend ‘overdosed and won’t wake up.’” Gwozdz was hospitalized after the incident and transferred to intensive care. Says THR, “By Tuesday, he was no longer a current patient in their system.”

Gwozdz’s Bachelorette bio lists him as a psychology graduate student who was a native of Boca Raton. He was 29.