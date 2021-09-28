Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, September 28th. All times are Eastern.



Top Pick

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX, 10 p.m.): Last week’s surreal casting choices included Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge of the Drudge Report. Ines Bellina writes: “Billy Eichner is an inspired choice for the role, bringing his own ballsy energy to any interaction. We first encounter him as a store manager at a CBS gift shop in Los Angeles, at the ready with wealth of trivia knowledge about legendary newscasters. He garners no respect from his underlings, but it matters little for he already sees himself as a film noir character come to life. He wears a trench coat to emulate his hero, Walter Winchell—a commentator who trafficked in gossip and later became an actor. At night, he sends his missives via email to a list of subscribers which means we have come full circle, folks. Here we were thinking Substack had come to save or destroy journalism and it turns out it’s just another ’ 90s trend making a comeback.”

Regular coverage

Stargirl (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Wild Card

Britney Vs Spears (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): The day after this documentary premieres is the most important court hearing for Britney Spears’ case to end her father’s conservatorship. Like Framing Britney Spears and Controlling Britney Spears, the documentary, which is directed by Erin Lee Carr, provides important details on what Spears’ conservatorship entails, how her life has been controlled and truncated by it, and how she even got to this point. Her struggles have been subject of much media coverage and speculation for years; the documentary projects that have sprung up in recent years have helped shed light on how the press treated the pop star. Hopefully, the #FreeBritney movement will go from rallying cry to reality soon. Roxana Hadadi will have more on Controlling Britney Spears and Britney Vs Spears on Wednesday.