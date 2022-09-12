The 2022 Emmys are now underway, and as is tradition, the actors, directors, and film professionals of the hour must slay down the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater before proceeding towards a trophy. This year’s Emmys stand to award many a first-timer (Abbott Elementary! Squid Game!) as well as further laud some existing heavy hitters (Succession is nominated 25 times).

Whether stunning or a bore, the fashion of the night presented many a question. Will Jeremy Strong wear brown? Will Oscar Isaac caress Jessica Chastain’s arm like that again? Will anyone, as a slightly biased Tommy Hilfiger predicted, be wearing ”a new age preppy style in an oversized way?” All this and more ahead, as we chronicle the best, brightest, and most bizarre of the Emmys red carpet.

