A new revenge-seeking Western film starring Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo, and Zazie Beetz? We need ten of these, thank you. King takes the spotlight in the trailer for The Harder They Fall, looking cold as ice and quick to shoot from the hip as she takes over a train to release Elba’s character from prison holding. She’s calling all of the shots. The first trailer promises dry humor with lots of wicked gun showdowns— all to the tune of Fela Kuti.

When outlaw Nat Love (Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Beetz), his right and left hand men—hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (King) and Cherokee Bill (Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.

The upcoming Netflix original film is directed by Jeymes Samuel, who made his directorial debut in 2013 with They Die By Dawn, another Western film starring Rosario Dawson and Giancarlo Esposito. Samuel is mainly known for his work as as a musician and producer, serving as the executive music consultant for The Great Gatsby (2013), so we know the soundtrack is going to ooze perfection. Boaz Yakin (Remember The Titans, Fresh) wrote The Harder They Fall with Samuel, with Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender on as producers. With an absolutely stacked cast–boy howdy this film looks like a riotous delight.

The Harder They Fall will premiere on Netflix sometime this fall.