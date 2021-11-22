American television is losing all its heroes, and there’s very little we can do about it. Titus Welliver hung up the signature Bosch aviators in June. Then, last month, Billy Bob Thorton sent his wrinkly suit from Goliath to the cleaners. Not even the MacGuyver reboot could turn a piece of chewing gum and a paperclip into a sixth season. Isn’t there room for a tough guy in a blazer who refuses to wear a tie this Yellowstone-centric modern age?



Advertisement

But the night is always darkest before dawn. From the past, a hero emerges not because he wants to but because he needs to. Ray Donovan: The Movie will answer the call.

In the long tradition of television shows getting another two hours to fill in any holes or feel out a potential spin-off franchise, Showtime and Liev Schreiber are bringing their famed fixer back for one more job. Ray Donovan: The Movie will pick up where the show left off while diving into the past in a kind of mashup of Deadwood: The Movie and The Many Saints Of Newark. It’s a sequel-prequel, a sprequel.

Here’s the synopsis:

The new film picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago.

Emmy-nominee and star Liev Schrieber will co-write and star in the film. Schrieber wrote the movie with Donovan showrunner David Hollander, who will also direct. In addition to Schrieber beating a man with a baseball bat, the movie also features most of the show’s stars reprising their roles, including Jon Voight, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey, Katherine Moennig, and Kerry Condon.

Ray Donovan was a long-running hit for Showtime throughout the 2010s, running for seven seasons between 2013 and 2020. But after two years in the shadows, Donovan is ready to bring his bad attitude and paternal hatred back to Showtime.

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

Ray Donovan: The Movie premieres on Showtime on January 14 at 9 p.m.