Boba Fett is back! After being believed to be dead in Return Of The Jedi, the bounty hunter made an appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian, showing that he somehow survived. The trailer for spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett picks up right where The Mandalorian left off for Boba.



Advertisement

The last time we saw him and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in The Mandalorian, they stormed into Jabba The Hutt’s abandoned palace, with Boba intending to take over the Star Wars universe’s U nderworld . He killed Bib Fortuna and took over Jaba’s throne.

“Jaba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect,” Boba says in a voiceover, while speaking to Jabba’s crew. “I’m here to make a proposal that’s mutually beneficial. Why speak of conflict when corporations can make us all rich? ” he adds.

But Jabba’s former associates aren’t too convinced and ask, “What prevents us all from killing you and taking what we want?” but Fennec puts them in their place, with the reminder, “If you had spoken such insolence to Jabba, he’d have fed you to his menagerie.”

The official logline from Disney+ reads:

The Book Of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

G/O Media may get a commission $8 off Dune Board Game Just Dune it

Play the game based on the new book the movie is based on. Buy for $42 at Amazon

Temuera Morrison is playing the bounty hunter; if he looks familiar donning the armory, that’s because he’s the same actor who played Jango Fett in the prequel movies. It’s the perfect casting choice, given how Jango’s genes served as the clone template for the army of the Republic, making Boba both his clone and “son.”



The Book Of Boba Fett premieres on December 29 on Disney+.