The singer Rex Orange County (real name Alexander O’Connor), has been charged with six separate counts of sexual assault in London, The Sun reports. O’Connor has maintained his innocence regarding all six charges.

According to the charges, O’Connor sexually assaulted one woman six separate times: twice in London’s West End on June 1, and, the following day, four more times: three times at his Notting Hill residence, and once in a taxi.

O’Connor appeared at the Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday to deny all allegations— as a result, he was released on unconditional bail. O’Connor’s trial has been provisionally set for January 3, 2023.

“Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court,” a representative for the artist shares in a statement to Variety. “He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

After first gaining some prominence with 2017 indie hits “Best Friend” and “Lovin’ Is Easy,” O’Connor found mainstream success as Rex Orange County, touring internationally and collaborating with artists like Tyler, The Creator. His most recent album, Who Cares?, was released on March 11 of this year. In July, O’Connor cryptically canceled a series of planned tour dates in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand due to “unforeseen personal circumstances.”

The new allegations against O’Connor arrive at a downright bustling time for sexual assault trials against famous men. That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson will finally begin trial for a slew of longstanding sexual assault allegations today, and Harvey Weinstein’s latest criminal trial in Los Angeles began Monday. Crash director Paul Haggis’ Italian trial and Kevin Spacey’s U.S. assault trial also continue this week— between the four, the extended impact of the #MeToo movement that swept Hollywood beginning in 2017 rings clear.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual abuse, contact the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.