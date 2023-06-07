Beast Wars: Transformers | S01 E01 | FULL EPISODE | Animation | Transformers Official

Those are Beast Wars characters, and though it all definitely seems silly on paper, finally including them in the live-action universe feels like a signal to Transformers fans that they’re actually going to seriously engage with Transformers canon for the first time … just like Beast Wars did in the mid-’90s.

The show, a CG-animated cartoon from Mainframe Entertainment (creators of ReBoot), took place hundreds of years after the ’80s show and centered on a new robot war between a faction of good guys called Maximals and a faction of bad guys called Predacons. In the first episode, their two ships go through some sort of time warp and crash onto a largely barren planet that is gradually revealed to be a prehistoric Earth, and since there aren’t any cars or trucks around to transform into, the robots become gorillas and cheetahs and dinosaurs.

There’s no reason to take any of that any more seriously than the original show, but Beast Wars gradually snuck in themes of pacifism and spirituality and even star-crossed romance alongside its backdrop of robot toys trying to kill each other. Its characters grew and changed as the show went on, most notably a dinosaur robot called Dinobot who started as a bad guy, defected to the good guys, and then learned to empathize with the vulnerable proto-humans that had begun to try and find their place in this prehistoric world. Ask a Beast Wars fan about Dinobot’s death, where he heroically sacrifices himself to defend the early humans—thereby saving the future of our dopey species—and they still might get a tear in their eye.

But the most obvious example of the show taking Transformers seriously came in its second season, when the writers did the math and realized that the first episode of the G1 Transformers cartoon is about them crash-landing on prehistoric Earth and laying dormant in a volcano until the 1980s—meaning that the original Transformers are hanging around, unconscious, somewhere on this same planet during the events of Beast Wars. At the end of that season, the Predacons try to kill Optimus Prime and rewrite all of Transformers continuity so the bad guys win.

And that’s cool! Both because it’s a natural extension of the premise and because the way it’s handled on the show treats Optimus Prime and the other G1 Transformers with actual reverence. The camera hangs on certain characters for a moment, as if to say “check it out, it’s freaking Starscream,” and while it is definitely heavy-handed fan service, it also treats these characters as hugely important within this continuity and not just established names to check off a list.

Steven Caple Jr. definitely knows all of this. Back when Rise Of The Beasts was first announced, he made a point to note that he was a big fan of Beast Wars—he was born in 1988, making him too young to have really seen the original series when it aired but the perfect age to have been watching Beast Wars. He must be aware of the significance of these characters having Transformers continuity and he has to be aware that Beast Wars was good specifically because it respected its audience’s intelligence and their willingness to get on board with character arcs and relatively complex themes and big-swing continuity twists.

Caple Jr. being a Transformers fan, and specifically a Beast Wars fan, hopefully means he came to this movie with some awareness of how to tell a satisfying story about robots in disguise (as opposed to Bay’s complete and total lack of it). And it’s not a moment too soon, either: Transformers fans have already had to put up with their toy movies being bad, but now Barbie is coming out and it looks like a toy movie that will actually be really good, and that’s just heartbreaking. Everyone deserves to have their toy made into a good movie!