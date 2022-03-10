If you work in Hollywood long enough making movies that are violent or serious or boring, you’ll eventually take on a project with more mass appeal and be forced to utter an old filmmaker cliché the first time someone asks you about it: “I wanted to make something my kids could watch.” That’s not the exact line that Rob Zombie has offered up in response to questions about the tone of his upcoming The Munsters movie, but it might as well be. (Though, as far as we know, Rob Zombie doesn’t actually have kids, so maybe that explains why he didn’t say that specific thing.)

What he did say is that his Munsters movie is shooting for a PG rating, explaining on Instagram (via Variety) that anyone assuming his movie will be “dirty, violent, and nasty” is wrong. “It’s all good down on Mockingbird Lane,” he added, referring to the address of the Munster’s house (where they park their DRAG-U-LA, if you will).

Assuming Rob Zombie isn’t yanking our chain on this (like a spooky rattling ghost chain), this will be the first feature he has written and directed that isn’t dirty, violent, or nasty, and it may also be the only film he’s ever made that doesn’t involve murderers dressed as clowns. Even a PG movie could probably have implied murderer clowns, right? It’s like asking Edgar Wright to not do those dramatic quick zoom-ins or Wes Anderson to abandon his twee little miniatures. There’s gotta be a clown with a knife somewhere in this movie!

Cast-wise, Zombie’s Munsters will star regular Zombie collaborators Jeff Daniel Phillips (as Herman Munster), Sheri Moon Zombie (as Lily Munster), and Daniel Roebuck (as Grandpa Munster). Soundtrack-wise… he’s gotta get “Dragula” in there somewhere, right? Even a Kidz Bop-style version that cuts out the burning through witches?