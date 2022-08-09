Nothing gives you a window into the soul of America quite like reality television. It gives us to take a gander at some of the strangest habits and predilections humanity has to offer. It’s why we have a half dozen shows about polygamists and another about siblings who go on dates with each other. But aside from a show where siblings kiss, America loves true crime and home renovation shows. So that’s how we end up with a gut check like Murder House Flip, a reality show that should be a 30 Rock parody but is, sadly, all too real.

Murder House Flip is a home renovation show where the hosts try to reimagine true crime locales as minimalist spaces with a mancave and an open floor plan for a formerly blood-soaked floor. Don’t believe us. Look, there’s a trailer.



Murder House Flip: Season 2 | Official Trailer | The Roku Channel

Season two will feature such historical spaces as Jodi Arias’ house, taking you inside the shower where “Jodi started the stabbing.” Meanwhile, another woman says that the Golden State Killer murdered a couple in her bedroom. But, of course, anyone who’s read Michelle McNamara’s I’ll Be Gone In The Dark knows that that story doesn’t make for a fun, chill binge. Instead, these people are finding old blood in the house.

The trailer doesn’t make the case that this will be treated with any sensitivity. This is the Roku Channel, after all. They’ll put anything on the air, even a Quibi. Even a Kevin Hart NFT show that looks like it was tossed together by a sleeping child on a Leap Frog laptop.

Murder House Flip is right These places need a whole new vibe. The series returns on August 12.

