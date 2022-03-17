Samuel L. Jackson is out here, holding down Disney’s two most lucrative franchises. He made the Star Wars prequels exciting for those who dismissed them. He gave the Marvel Cinematic Universe its first big pop. Would there even be an Avengers if Sam Jackson’s Nick Fury didn’t invite Stark to the initiative?

Advertisement

Which leads us to ask: Where the hell is the Mace Windu show? You’ve got one of America’s finest actors, a purple lightsaber with the initialism “B.M.F.” engraved on the hilt, and a cinematic universe that’s become a welcoming place for prequel veterans. What gives?

Do you know who else would like an answer to this question? Samuel L. Jackson. In a recent interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jackson said that he would “definitely” love to attach a robot hand and slip back into his Jedi robes.

“There’s a huge history of people with one hand returning in the Star Wars franchise,” he continued. “The only person I’ve ever said that to about coming back was Bryce Dallas Howard, ’cause I just did a movie with her. And she directs episodes of The Mandalorian.”

Apparently, he pleaded with Howard to hook him up with a role. Man, what’s going on with Jackson’s team? Get this man a meeting!



“You think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean you like me, right? I’ll learn to lightsaber left-handed. Come on, hook me up, ” Jackson said.

We all know that Disney is busy these days, keeping shareholders and politicians in Florida happy as they make the “Happiest place on Earth” as unwelcoming to the LGBTQIA+ community as possible. If Disney doesn’t keep Ron DeSantis happy, who will host the $5,000 a night Star Wars hotel that no one is going to? But c’mon, y’all. It shouldn’t be this hard to get Samuel L. Jackson back in a Star War.

Advertisement

And no, his character isn’t dead. Rumors of his death in Revenge Of The Sith have been greatly exaggerated. As per the law of universes, cinematic, comic book, or otherwise, if you don’t see the body, they’re still alive.