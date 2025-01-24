Scary Movie 6 is coming in June of 2026 Keenen Ivory, Shawn, and Marlon Wayans are dropping their return to the Scary Movie franchise right in the middle of blockbuster season 2026.

It’s been 12 years since a Scary Movie movie last showed up in theaters—and 18 since the franchise was in the hands of its original director and co-writers, Keenen Ivory, Shawn, and Marlon Wayans. That first number will rise to an unlucky 13 by the time the franchise’s recently announced sequel comes out, though, as Deadline reports that Scary Movie 6 has been slapped down on the schedule smack dab in the middle of blockbuster country next year: June 12, 2026.

Among other things, that means the new movie will be trailing just four months behind the latest installment in the series that served as the primary inspiration for the whole franchise, as Scream VII limps its way into theaters in February of 2026, after some fairly serious drama in its production background. (Which brings to mind the irony that Scary Movie, which is really only a Scream parody in its first film, was out-pacing its inspiration in terms of sequels for a good long while there before Radio Silence revived the slasher flicks with Scream in 2022.)

There are still a ton of question marks surrounding Scary Movie 6, most notably casting: Anna Faris and Regina Hall starred in the first four movies in the franchise, but didn’t come back for 2013’s Scary Movie 5. (Ashley Tisdale, Simon Rex, Erica Ash, and Charlie Sheen, who grappled on to the series like a sort of flailing relevance lifeboat, all starred in that one.) There’s also the simple fact that horror is a very fast moving target to try to hit when you’re doing parody. The Scary Movie films, which ended up in the hands of Airplane!‘s David Zucker after the Wayans had a falling out with Miramax after Scary Movie 2, did their best to try to keep up with trends over the years, shifting the focus from slashers to newer horror movie trendsetters like The Ring, Paranormal Activity, and, for some reason, Black Swan. But it’ll be genuinely fascinating to see if the Wayans’ script will be able to keep up with just how hard horror has mutated over the last decade—or if they’ll just do, like, a horny parody of Art The Clown from Terrifier and call it a day. We’ll know for sure when June 2026 rolls around.