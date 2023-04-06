Read it and weep, Woodsboro locals: hometown anti-hero Ghostface is making it big in the Big Apple. Scream VI—the first in the beloved slasher series to be set in New York—is officially on track to make box-office history for the franchise.

Per Variety, the 2023 film is set to cross $100 million in domestic ticket sales today, the first time the franchise has achieved the milestone since 1997's Scream 2 ended its theatrical run with $101 million 26 years ago. Over the next few days, Scream VI is also expected to surpass the original—which brought in $103 million back in 1996—as the franchise’s highest-grossing entry (without adjustment for inflation.)

When it premiered last month, Scream VI immediately found returns on its $35 million production budget with a $44.5 million debut. The film now marks the fifth Paramount movie to cross the $100 million marker over the last 12 months, joining The Lost City, Smile, Top Gun: Maverick, and more in the burgeoning but exclusive club.

Internationally, Scream VI has accrued an additional $56.25 million, bringing its global gross to $156 million. For context, the franchise’ s other two biggest films— the original and the original sequel—earned $173 million and $172 million worldwide, respectively, across their theatrical runs.

There’s plenty of reasons Scream VI deserves its flowers, from finding sure footing without Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott to flipping the script on the franchise ’s classic opening sequence to running a deliciously spooky marketing campaign that placed motionless Ghostface stand-ins across America. Wherever the latest installment falls on your power ranking, it seems appropriate to rest that bigger and bolder frontiers for the franchise are still coming. Given his penchant for college-aged targets , The A.V. Club wonders: has Ghostface ever considered a semester abroad?