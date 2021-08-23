It’s been frustrating to watch things get shitty again, hasn’t it? There was a brief, beautiful moment when it seemed like we were coming out of the COVID-19 woods, and then a bunch of anti-mask/anti-vaccine dipshits had to ruin it with their misguided nonsense, hastening the entrance of the Delta variant and pushing us all back to our same isolating behaviors from the past year and a half. We’ve said it a lot over the course of the pandemic, but it bears repeating: Thank god for music, right? It’s helped keep a lot of us sane, and if we have to mask up and flash our laminated vaccination cards at the door to enjoy seeing our favorite artists live again, then so be it. Better still, another new month means another bevy of awesome new releases, from slowcore legends like Low to thrilling new rock bands such as Sincere Engineer. So take a look and a listen to the things we’re most looking forward to this month—there’s more than enough to satisfy fans of all genres and sounds.

