Shailene Woodley (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images), Jack Whitehall (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Sometimes it seems like every kind of story has already been told, and today is one of those days: Courtesy of a press release, we’ve got news of yet another entry in the tried and true genre of “a womanizer and a gold digger have to team up to chase their robot duplicates, who have fallen in love and run away together.” Hey, stop us if you’ve heard this one before! Har har. No, just kidding, this plot sounds wild, and it comes courtesy of Borat and Subsequent Moviefilm writer Anthony Hines. The project is called Robots, and production company Rocket Science announced today that it’s going to star Shailene Woodley and Jack Whitehall as the gold digger and womanizer (respectively, we assume). Here’s the official pitch, courtesy of Rocket Science:

Based on the short story by acclaimed science fiction writer Robert Sheckley, Hines and Christensen penned the screenplay, which focuses on a womanizer and a gold digger who learn humanity when forced to team up and pursue robot doubles of themselves, who have fallen in love and run away together. Hamel developed the project under his Company Films banner.

Advertisement

The “Christensen” referenced up there is Klown’s Casper Christensen (a Danish comedian known for Larry David-style cringe comedy), who will be co-directing alongside Hines. In a statement, Hines said that he “couldn’t be more delighted than to have Shailene and Jack team up to play the leads in this movie,” which is coming “at a time when comedies are needed more than ever.” Robots is currently up on the Virtual Cannes Market, so if you’re some kind of movie mogul with enough money to pick up the distribution rights to this high-concept sci-fi comedy… you should call whoever you would call about that kind of thing.