Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law won’t just introduce Tatiana Maslany as the lawyer Jennifer Walters—who turns into superhero She-Hulk—but will also bring back Charlie Cox’s Daredevil into the fold. And apparently, the two stars have excellent chemistry.

While the actor already reprised his role from Netflix’s Daredevil in l ast year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and ha s seemingly got a larger role in She-Hulk (before venturing into Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again). During the 2022 Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao told reporters that Maslany and Cox will be everyone’s favorite duo in She-Hulk.

“To watch Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock match wits is something people are going to love. Their chemistry and banter have the tone of a Howard Hawks movie,” Gao teased. Maslany also noted that Cox is “amazing,” and to see the tone of his character in the context of She-Hulk—which is a half-hour comedy—is going to be amazing as well. The trailer already hints at a brand new costume for Matt Murdock, you just got to stick around till the very end to see it.

During the TCA panel, Maslany, Gao, and She-Hulk director Kat Coiro also discussed the VFX problems that have plagued Marvel lately. The company has recently come under fire for overworking its VFX artists while providing very low compensation, with She-Hulk itself being critiqued for its allegedly poor CGI.

“I feel deferential to how talented VFX artists are and how quickly they have to churn these things out. I know there are a lot of eyes on the CGI, but I do think we have to be super conscious of how work conditions aren’t optimal,” Maslany noted. “They’ve made amazing strides in this industry. I feel in awe of what they do.” Coiro noted that the She-Hulk team stands in solidarity with them. “We’re not behind-the-scene on these long nights, but if they’re feeling the pressure, we stand with and listen to them.”

However, Coiro argued that the CGI critique for how Maslany looks as a buffed-up Jennifer Walters also “has to do with our culture’s belief in ownership over women’s bodies and in tearing apart body types.”

EP Gao added: “It’s a massive undertaking to have a show of this scale where the main character is CGI. It’s an overwhelming and ginormous thing to take on. It’s terrible that many VFX artists feel rushed and that the workload is too massive. I think everybody on this panel stands in solidarity with all workers.” Maslany also took the opportunity to give a shoutout to the pro-union movement. Let’s be honest—who wouldn’t stand behind that?