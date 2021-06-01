Clockwise from bottom left: Sleater-Kinney (Photo: Gus Stewart/Getty Images), Japanese Breakfast (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images), Migos (Photo: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images), Modest Mouse (Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images) Graphic : Natalie Peeples

Summer is ramping up, vaccinations are in effect, and more and more live music is being announced—arguably to the degree that many of us are seeing our fall dance cards filling up rapidly. (If you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, please do so ASAP, as the safety of many of these planned events depends on it.) So while we break out the grills and remember what it’s like to be near other humans again, a lot of artists are stepping up to bring us the new soundtracks to these celebrations. From beloved hip-hop acts like Migos to A.V. Club mainstays The Mountain Goats, there’s a host of great music coming out in June. So take a look at what we’re most excited to hear this month, and hopefully you can come away with a few new acts to check out. Plus, if there’s something you’re looking forward to that you don’t see here, let us know in the comments; as always, there’s way too much good stuff happening in the music world to possibly cover in a single list.

Note to desktop users: If you’d like to read this in a scrolling format, simply narrow your browser window.