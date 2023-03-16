Earlier this week, a post began circulating online in that way that especially brain-offending internet detritus does : A thread from, per Pitchfork, a journalist named Lachlan Mackey, who referred to former White Stripes drummer Meg White as a “terrible” drummer, while suggesting the band would have been far more successful without her. (Mackey has since deleted the tweets.) Having gotten passed around pretty thoroughly, the comments have already attracted rebuttals from a number of prominent musicians, including Questlove. B ut now White’s former bandmate/husband, Jack White has also chimed in… in his own particular way.

White didn’t address any of the internet hullaballoo by name, but he did issue what can only be seen as an unequivocal note of support for his former drummer/spouse. Which is to say that he posted a picture of her on his Instagram accompanied by a poem calling out the “demons, cowards and vampires out for blood” of the modern world, and praying for “an empty field where no tall red poppies are cut down.” Which is pretty oblique, as far as “Fuck off” statements go , but the intent to defend is still pretty clear, and sweet.

The White Stripes formally broke up back in 2011, although they hadn’t released any music for a couple of years before. Meg White has functionally retired from any sort of public presence ever since, and hasn’t released any new music in the intervening period. (This isn’t official or anything, but the last time she pops up in press photo archives was back in 2009, while promoting White Stripes documentary Under Great White Northern Lights.)

Advertisement

The White Strips have been picking up renewed interest of late, though, as we come up on the 20th anniversary of their most successful album, Elephant. (The album’s anniversary is on April 1; we already passed the anniversary of its lead-off single, the endlessly infectious “Seven Nation Army, ” back in February. ) Elephant is getting a re-release soon to commemorate the occasion ; meanwhile, both Whites are currently up for inclusion in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame later this year.