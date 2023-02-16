No one is safe from ridicule on South Park— especially not the man who chose not only to inform the world about his frostbitten “todger,” but to read that divulgence out loud and record it seemingly of his own volition. (Not to even mention the Princess Diana face cream. Shudder.)

While a recent episode titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour” from the long-running show’s 26th season (!!) never explicitly names Harry and Meghan, it’s not hard to suss out the unwitting guests of honor at this brutal cartoon roast. There’s really only one person in the world a joke like “you’ve lived a life with the royal family, you’ve had everything handed to you, but you say your life has been hard and you’ve written all about it in your new book, Waaagh” could possibly be aimed at.

The episode seems largely concerned with pointing out the hypocrisy of H&M’s calls for privacy while simultaneously putting every. single. bit. of the royal family’s dirty laundry on clear, spotlit display at the same time as making several Netflix documentaries.

“So you hate journalists and now you wrote a book that reports on the lives of the royal family. So you’re a journalist,” the cartoon talk show host asks at one point in a pretty airtight bit of reasoning. At others, the show comes after Meghan in a way that could potentially be seen as a step too far, depending on where you stand on this whole affair as well as the general tone of South Park. “Isn’t it true, sir, that your questionable wife has her own TV show and hangs out with celebrities and does fashion magazines?” the host asks, before suggesting that Harry the unnamed prince’s “Instagram-loving bitch wife actually doesn’t want her privacy.”

This is also far from the first time South Park has taken on the, er, affairs of the royal family. Potentially in response to “The Worldwide Privacy Tour,” Twitter users have pointed out that a 2011 episode, “Royal Pudding” appeared to poke fun at Prince William’s alleged very special moniker “Prince Of Pegging” years before that particular revelation came to light. Buckingham Palace is dead. Long live South Park.