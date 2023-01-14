Prince Harry claims he cut all the really embarrassing stuff out of his memoir

Today, in “Things it’s hard to believe from a man who won’t stop talking about his frostbitten penis” news: Prince Harry gave an interview this weekend in which he stated that his new memoir Spare has heavily edited to remove material deemed too embarrassing for the British royal family to accept.

Which, again, might come off as a bit surprising: Spare is essentially the literary overshare of the season, including descriptions of Harry’s negative assessments of his family (including his stepmother, newly minted Queen Consort Camilla), and an accusation that his brother William physically attacked him during an argument about Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle.

And apparently, that’s the version with all the juicy stuff edited out. In yet another of his many interviews about the book, Harry told The Daily Telegraph this week that he had to cut out fully half of the book’s original content, saying, “It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.” To wit, he apparently excised all the bits from the book that he thought his father and brother wouldn’t “want the world to know” because “I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

Which, again: This is a book where Harry essentially accuses his closest family members of being threatened by his marriage and intentionally sabotaging both him and his wife on a regular basis. It’s hard to imagine what would be excised, given that Spare contains, say, descriptions of William encouraging Harry to wear the infamous Nazi Halloween costume from when he was 20 years old, as well as all sorts of implications that now-King Charles and William both used the press to smear Harry any time he tried to talk about the issues in their relationships.

Even so, Harry says he cut out all the really damning stuff, because “This is not about trying to collapse the monarchy, this is about trying to save them from themselves.” Meanwhile, Spare is already a bestseller, sitting at No. 1 on Amazon’s book sellers list. Just imagine where it’d be if it’d had the really juicy stuff.

