The crisis at TCM appears over— for now. After last week’s surprise round of layoffs at the beloved classic movie channel, capped off by a meeting between three of Hollywood’s most influential directors, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson, and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, things were looking bleak. However, all it took was Hollywood’s biggest names to “volunteer” their time to shepherd the station so it could remain an entity.

Per IndieWire, Spielberg, Scorsese, and Anderson are taking non-salary positions at TCM, providing guidance on programming and, we presume, playing the role of human shield against Zaslav’s habitual cost-cutting. They’ll also offer expertise as advisors on host segments, curation, and programming. Though, as some have pointed out on Twitter, requiring three of Hollywood’s most powerful to protect a single entity after a round of layoffs is not a good sign for the industry at large. Essentially, WBD got the three best interns on Earth to protect one of the most beloved cultural institutions on television.

Under its new org chart, IndieWire reports, TCM will be led by Charles “Charlie” Tabesh, a longtime network stalwart included in last week’s layoffs. Tabesh will report directly to WB executives Michael de Luca and Pamela Abdy.



“TCM is a cultural treasure, and we are honored to help steer the future direction of this beloved brand with the partnership of three of the most iconic filmmakers of our time, Steven, Marty, and Paul,” De Luca and Abdy said in a statement. “David Zaslav led the charge, driven by our shared love of storytelling, to bring us together for a project about which we are so passionate. Over the last year, we have meaningfully increased our content investment in TCM, and intend to further enhance TCM’s on-air programming and engagement with fans.”

In a statement, Spielberg, Scorsese, and Anderson say that the arrangement was “initiated” by Zaslav and “reflects his commitment to honoring the TCM legacy while also involving us on curation and programming.”

“We are thrilled that longtime programmer Charlie Tabesh will be staying with TCM,” they said, “and gratified to know that the team is focused on preserving TCM’s mission of celebrating our rich movie history while at the same time ensuring that future generations of filmmakers and film lovers have TCM as a valuable resource.”

If only every TV executive had this kind of backing, we could save the entertainment business.