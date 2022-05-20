If you thought the Spirit Halloween movie was some kind of belated April Fool’s joke, think again: it’s really happening, and Variety even has pictures of it. A movie about spirits on Halloween sounds par for the course, but this is actually a movie about Spirit Halloween, the store. Like, the movie is actually set in a Spirit Halloween. For real.

In addition to stills from the film, Variety has new plot details: screen legend Christopher Lloyd plays Alec Windsor, a “wealthy land developer” who “disappeared without a trace” one Halloween night long, long ago. Of course, his spirit (you get it) now haunts the town he left behind for just one hour every October 31. (It’s a tight window, but the Spirit Halloween has to be packed up and moved out by November 1, so Windsor will have to make things quick.)

Rachael Leigh Cook plays Sue, a recently remarried widow whose teenage son Jake decides to camp out at the Spirit Halloween in an abandoned strip mall with his friends on Halloween night. Surprise, surprise: the kids “get more than they bargained for when an angry spirit [possesses] the animatronic characters inside.”

The supporting cast includes Donovan Colan (Zoe), Dylan Martin Frankel (Raven’s Home), Jaiden Smith (Blue Bloods), and Marissa Reyes (Raven’s Home) and Marla Gibbs (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie). Per Variety, Noor Ahmed, Shannon Houchins and Mike Haggerty are producing with executive producer Clay Epstein, president of Film Mode Entertainment.

Epstein described the movie as “the ultimate family/kids adventure film” and claimed “The response from the global marketplace … continues to be positively overwhelming,” which is, perhaps, overstating the hype for the Spirit Halloween movie.

But hey, this is a global marketplace that has already seen two Angry Birds movies. Emily V. Gordon is apparently writing a Play Doh film. The latest Pixar project “is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.” Nothing is sacred and everything’s on the table. When you think about it, the real surprise about the Spirit Halloween film is that there isn’t a movie set in one already!