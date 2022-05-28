While not as exciting (at least to this writer) as the news that Babu Frik is back, fans at Star Wars Celebration Weekend got a glimpse of all the Rebels that would be joining Rosario Dawson on Ahsoka. Today’s Mandalorian panel featured the cast and crew of Disney+’s growing universe, including Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Rosario Dawson, Carl Weathers, Te muera Morrison, and many more. They didn’t come empty-handed either. Filoni treated fans to a very early teaser trailer of Ahsoka, the much-anticipated TV series that started shooting three weeks ago. That’s some fast turnaround.

But the loudest reactions were saved for the characters from Star Wars’ TV past. Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren from the Star Wars Rebels animated series appear in the Ahsoka footage. Furthermore, the last shot of the teaser also focused on a mural of other fan-favorite Ezra Bridger. However, a live-action version of Ezra has yet to surface.



Back on stage, they introduced the once and future Sabine, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, the actor who voiced the character on Star Wars Rebels and will play the character on Ahsoka. Bordizzo was joined by the chattering droid Chopper, also from Rebels, in all its three-dimensional glory.

“I feel like I’ve just been adopted into a new family,” Bordizzo said of joining the series. “I feel that way about everyone I work with but also the fans. I never experienced anything like this. I know how much Sabine means to many people in this room, and I know how much she means to Dave and I think you guys are going to be really excited about the journey she’s about to have.“

Fi loni, who was doing his best to keep the sprawling table of guests from spoiling the two massive tentpoles series, talked about the excitement of seeing his creations make the jump from animation to live-action television. “If you write a story, then all of a sudden you’re looking through a camera and you see this environment and there they are, there’s the character,” he said. “I think we’ve been so fortunate with everyone we’ve asked, this entire table of people to come and be these characters.”

Ahsoka is expected to start streaming on Disney+ next year.

