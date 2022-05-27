It turns out to have been a pretty good day today for the genre of “undercover Jedi trying to survive in the period between Episodes III and IV while getting hunted by a bunch of asshole Sith Inquisitors,” as Lucasfilm Games and Respawn Entertainment released the first teaser trailer this afternoon for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to well-received 2019 video game Jedi: Fallen Order.

As with the original game, Survivor will center on the character of Cal Kestis, a Jedi Padawan who’s been on the run in the five years since his master died saving him in the aftermath of Order 66. The first game saw Kestis slowly regain his identity as a Jedi after having to live on the fringes of the society during the Empire’s rise, so, yeah: Lot of that going around today.

Fallen Order drew moderately strong reviews and good sales for its combination of rigorous lightsaber combat and open exploration. (Less so for it s decision to include a bunch of Mario 64-ass slides for Cal to be constantly tumbling down.) The game was also released at a time when the territory between the prequel trilogy and the original films was slightly less well-trod.

As for today’s teaser, it’s heavy on mood and tone, light on details: We get some typical Sith monologuing over a lot of imagery of water, only to reveal that it’s a Bacta tank in which an unnamed woman floats, while Cal and his droid buddy BD-1 watch on. There’s also a shot of a Pau’an, a.k.a. those dudes with the lines on their faces who first showed up in Revenge Of The Sith. Seems sinister!

In addition to the teaser, we also got an update on a release date for the game: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to come out some time next year.