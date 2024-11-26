Disney goes ahead and moves up that Skeleton Crew release date The new series, starring Jude Law, will be available a day early on Disney+.

Good news for those still plugged into the Star Wars franchise: Disney+ has announced the new series Skeleton Crew will debut early. Yes, instead of dropping on December 3, the two-episode premiere will actually be released on December 2. You get a whole extra day with the Skeleton Crew!

Jokes aside, Skeleton Crew looks like one of the most charming entries to the Star Wars canon we’ve gotten in years. It’s a Goonies-esque romp that “follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy,” per the series synopsis. “Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

Much as Lucasfilm’s television shows have found critical acclaim in, like, serious meditations on defeating fascism (a lá Andor), it just feels right that we’re finally getting around to a Star Wars show that centers childlike fun. The show’s adult star, Jude Law, would agree. “I love the concept. I loved the idea of making kids the protagonists because it sort of drew on the innocence and added a little bit of playfulness back into the experience,” he said in a recent interview with Reuters.

“I mean, every day felt kind of fun and special and as it should on a show like this,” he shared in a separate interview with Moviefone. “What was interesting and what we played into was that [his character, Jod Na Nawood] doesn’t really understand what childhood is or who kids are. So, my role really was to also bring that element to the relationships. He’s kind of aghast that they don’t know how to look after themselves or that they get hungry, or they miss their parents and seemingly can’t fly ships or firing blasters or any of that. I enjoyed that dynamic. I thought there was a lot of humor in it and, if I’m honest, the way I saw it was it is a relationship that evolves over an adventure.”

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will drop on December 2 at 6 PM E.T., with subsequent episodes dropping every Tuesday through the rest of the season. In addition to Law, the series also stars Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Nick Frost.