Ask, and (if you’re George R.R. Martin ceaselessly campaigning for an adaptation of Roger Zelazny’s The Chronicles Of Amber) ye shall receive. One of Martin’s all-time favorite fantasy novels might finally be headed to the small screen thanks to a decidedly unexpected bedfellow : Stephen Colbert.

Colbert’s production company Spartina will work with Skybound Entertainment and Vincent Newman Entertainment to develop a TV series based on Zelazny’s well-loved fantasy series, first published in 1970, per The Hollywood Reporter. The Chronicles Of Amber follows Corwin, a prince from the planet Amber who spends his early days living as an amnesiac on earth. When he finally begins to regain memory, he realizes his royal lineage grants him the power to travel through different realities. The entire series includes ten tomes and plays out across two different story arcs: “The Corwin Cycle” and “The Merlin Cycle.”

For years, Martin has been the opposite of tight-lipped about his desire to see the series adapted for the screen. (Beyond his fan status, Martin was also a close friend of the late Zelazny, who died in 1995.)

Martin most recently shared his wish in an October 2022 blog post, where he highlighted what he’d like to see on the horizon in fantasy television.

“Most of all, I want Roger Zelazny’s NINE PRINCES IN AMBER,” Martin wrote. “I will never understand why Corwin and his siblings are not starring in their own show. Hey, if epic fantasy continues to do well, maybe we will finally get that. A boy can dream.”



When announcing his own project, Colbert directly referenced Martin’s “dream.”

“George R.R. Martin and I have similar dreams,” Colbert shares in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve carried the story of Corwin in my head for over 40 years, and I’m thrilled to partner with Skybound and Vincent Newman to bring these worlds to life. All roads lead to Amber, and I’m happy to be walking them.”

When it comes to Amber, the long haul has been the name of the game; Skybound Entertainment first began work on an adaptation all the way back in 2016, with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman attached. Although a writer and distributor still haven’t been selected by the production team, Spartina has a first-look deal with CBS Studios.

In his own statement, Skybound Entertainment CEO David Alpert calls Colbert a “true-blue super fan” of Zelazny’s series. “ We can’t wait to share this amazing story both with the legion of current fans like ourselves and a new generation of fans that will undoubtedly fall for Amber,” he concludes.