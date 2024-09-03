Steve Buscemi already quashing pub fights a year before Oasis reunion As Ghallagher-heads fought for tickets, Busemi was fighting for a quiet meal

Steve Buscemi is many things to many people. To cinephiles, he’s Garland Greene, the Marietta Mangler. To New Yorkers, a volunteer firefighter was once arrested in protest of the shuddering of several firehouses. And to the dinner crowd at Bubba’s Fish Market in south Dublin, he’s a hero.

While visiting Ireland, where Buscemi is filming the second season of Wednesday, the former Theodore Donald Kerabatsos did his duty by quelling an argument between two mates having a row. Per The Irish Independent, the scene began at Bubba’s in Dalkey, a seaside resort in Dublin. Oisín Heavy, Bubba’s patron and self-described “huge movie buff,” clocked Buscemi at the restaurant, even though “no one at my table recognized him except for me.” As he left the restaurant, Heavy noticed a brawl near the entrance, where a “vicious fight” had broken out. Buscemi, who had already been the victim of a random attack earlier this year, “was very close to it, but he held himself back from breaking it up.” When one of the fighters went down, Buscemi “stood over the guy on the ground for a few seconds, and the fight naturally broke up after that.”

Buscemi is no stranger to stopping bar fights. The man was stabbed multiple times, including above the eye and in the jaw and throat, while breaking one up in Wilmington, N.C., in 2001. Vince Vaughn was there and got maced. Still, Heavy doesn’t want to give Buscemi too much credit for a fight that broke up “naturally.” “Some people said he broke up the fight, but he didn’t. He tried to help, which is more than most people would do,” Heavy said.

Heavy did get to talk to Buscemi, who was described as “nice, friendly, and engaging […] He looked me in the eyes and talked to me properly.” In the end, though, he didn’t ask Buscemi about Reservoir Dogs, Big Daddy, or Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within. “I just wanted to say to him that it’s not a representation of Ireland and I hope he enjoys his trip.” Maybe Buscemi can come back next August for the Oasis shows. They’re going to need him.