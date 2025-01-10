Supreme Court poised to uphold TikTok ban Unless something changes at the 11th hour, scrolling will stop on January 19.

Make sure you save all those recipes, makeup tips, and videos of people screaming along to the Wicked soundtrack somewhere, because it looks like TikTok is actually going away. The Supreme Court spent hours listening to oral arguments in the landmark case today, and per CNN, appears “likely” to uphold the ban proposed by Congress.

While the controversial legislation has huge implications for the First Amendment (just ask the influencers who’ve made their careers on the platform), the outlet reports that the justices seemed more concerned with national security. In previous hearings, lawmakers had expressed data privacy fears over the app’s (and its parent company, ByteDance’s) ties to China. TikTok is currently used by 170 million Americans.

The New York Times expects the Court to rule unusually quickly on this case. It usually takes the justices around three months to issue a decision, but the outlet opines that we could see an official verdict here as early as next week. If the sell-or-ban law is upheld, the app will shut down January 19—one day before President-elect Trump’s inauguration. There is currently a bid on the table from a group of buyers including Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary (a.k.a. Mr. Wonderful), but that doesn’t seem to have swayed the court all that much. Either way, we’ll know TikTok’s fate for sure within the next nine days.