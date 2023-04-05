When you’re an ultra-famous pop star, certain eccentricities are not only allowed, but encouraged. From complicated tour riders to bizarre adornments, sometimes it’s gratifying when the stars are not just like us at all. Of course, that doesn’t usually apply to Ms. Taylor Swift, who, despite being one of the most famous people on the entire planet, nevertheless typically falls back on a grounded, relatable, girl-next-door charm. Still, she does have one known (or at least speculated) bizarre little habit, which has reasserted itself in The Eras Tour era.

Perhaps you’re aware that Swift has been rumored to have some pretty devious means of getting from place to place unseen. These rumors have never been substantiated by the singer herself, but fans attending her concert in Arlington, Texas have finally caught her in the act. Prior to that show, fans noticed a large janitor’s cart was being rolled towards the stage each night before the concert began, and speculated that Swift may have been hiding inside. This was confirmed by fan footage (via TikTok) in Arlington that showed Swift exiting the unconventional vehicle immediately before taking the stage.

This bit of sneakiness lends credence to a previous theory that Swift had been transported from her house to her car while hiding in a large suitcase. It was a bizarre but beloved tale within the Taylor Swift fandom, one impossible to verify (though her collaborator Zayn Malik did mention it in an interview, further strengthening the theory). The Grammy winner has undoubtedly gone to some lengths to avoid letting paparazzi snap photos of her face, so the suitcase situation didn’t feel so far off from her normal behavior, in its own abnormal way.

Swift has made it clear in recent years that if you’re seeing her, it’s because she wants to be seen, stating on the record her talent for becoming invisible when the need arises. “Nobody physically saw me for a year,” she pointed out in her documentary Miss Americana, or, more self-satisfied on reputation’s “Call It What You Want,” “Nobody’s heard from me in months/I’m doing better than I ever was.”

While her sneaky tactics are most often deployed to avoid paparazzi, clearly she’s using them to escape fans’ notice as well—and who knows what various other tricks she has up her sleeve to avoid detection! Why she has to do so at her own concert is anyone’s guess. Though if she really wanted to sneak on stage without anyone seeing her, she probably shouldn’t have made tickets available that are essentially behind the stage. Oops!