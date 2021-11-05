When Taylor Swift announced that her next “Taylor’s Version” remade album would be Red, her impassioned stans were ecstatic. They’d finally get to hear the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” the song that’s long been speculated to be a takedown on Jake Gyllenhaal (whom Swift dated in 2010-2011), and sparked questions about whether Maggie Gyllenhaal still has Swift’s scarf.



Swift knows how much fans are eager to hear the unfiltered, uncut version of the song (that’s been said to even include cursing—a rare instance for Swift in those days), so she’s finally sharing it in a big way: with a short film.

She shared a teaser of it on Friday morning, featuring a car driving up in picturesque fall foliage.

The 10-minute music video/short film arrives on November 12—the same day Red (Taylor’s Version) arrives, starring Swift, alongside Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink and former Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien. Swift also wrote and directed it. With the lore of the story behind “All Too Well,” it’s not much of a coincidence that casting-wise, Swift went with a teen star that people associate with a younger fanbase—and a male star who also has his own fervent fans.



Red was initially set to arrive on November 19, but Swift, rumored to have changed the date so it wouldn’t coincide with her friend Adele’s record release, surprised fans in September by announcing it woul d arrive sooner. “Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album,” Swift wrote in the album update.

This re-recorded version will feature collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers (“Nothing New”), Chris Stapleton (“I Bet You Think About Me”), Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody (“The Last Time”), and Ed Sheeran (“Everything Has Changed”). It includes a whopping 30 tracks, including some that Swift teased fans “haven’t heard yet.”