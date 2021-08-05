Taylor Swift’s been a fan of keeping fans on their toes for a while now, with hidden messages leading to surprise albums and secret identities. Now, she’s concocted another literal word puzzle, releasing the rows of letters of a word search in a teaser shared on Twitter. No, it does not have anything to do with that long rumored third album in the folklore saga, but is in connection with her forthcoming re- recorded 2012 album, Red.

Swift offered no other clues to her devotees, writing, “*presses post* *cackles maniacally* Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest.”

From out of the vault come clues about upcoming collaborations and the titles of some of the 30 songs set to release later this year. Two of the names found in the puzzle include that of Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton, in what could be the perfect fusion of Swift’s country roots and recent sad-girl sensibilities. Another name plucked out of the teaser is Ed Sheeran, which makes sense considering Sheeran was featured on the original album in the song “Everything Has Changed.” Many fans are also pointing to the name “Ronan” in reference to a hidden vault track.

Other words found in the puzzle include, “better,” “nights,” “feat,” “version,” “bottle,”“message,” “note,” “forever,” “winter,” “babe,” “about,” “first,” and “man.” Amongst the seemingly endless word options comes “all,” “too,” and “well” referring to the track, “All Too Well,” which fans are rooting for as the fabled 10- minute song Swift mentioned in June. Also hidden in the word search? The words “ten” and “minute.” More potential titles pulled from the jumble include “Better Man,” and “Message In A Bottle.”

All will be revealed when Red (Taylor’s Version) comes out Nov. 19. Until then, we’re stuck pondering and finding meaning within the lines of letters.