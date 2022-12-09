Swifties, prepare to get lost in Taylor Swift’s film scenes. The multi-Grammy winning artist and Guillermo del Toro enthusiast is getting ready to make her feature film directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, reports Deadline. Along with directing the unnamed project, Swift has also written an original script for the film.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield tell Deadline.

While there aren’t any details on the film’s premise, Swift’s previous discussions on making her own feature hint towards something more grounded and personal. “I don’t see it being bigger in terms of scale,” said the Evermore musician while at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. “I loved making a film that was so intimate with a crew that was relatively small. Just a really solid crew of people that I trusted.”

This isn’t the first time the Midnights singer has sat in the director’s chair. Along with the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) last year, Swift topped the album off with the 14-minute long All Too Well: The Short Film, which she wrote and directed based off her song of the same name. Starring Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf) and Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), the short film was screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, eventually winning multiple awards at the MTV Video Music Awards and receiving a nomination for Best Music Video at the upcoming 65th Grammy Awards.

Prior to her venture into the world of short films, Swift got her first shot at directing with the music video for her 2010 song “Mine,” which she co-directed beside Roman White. Her first solo-directed music video wouldn’t be until 2019's “The Man,” which won her an MTV Video Music Award for Best Direction. As of her latest album Midnights, Swift’s continued flexing behind the camera by writing and directing the videos for “Anti-Hero” and the Cinderella-inspired “Bejeweled.”

We’ll get to see Swift stretching those director muscles when she sits in conversation with Martin McDonagh (The Banshees Of Inisherin) for Variety’s “Directors on Directors” series on Monday, December 12.