With Netflix positioning itself as a prestige movie studio as well as a platform on which you can watch prestige movies, December brings an awards-season harvest of high-profile films from A-list stars and/or filmmakers to the service. A few of these films have yet to be reviewed on The A.V. Club, like Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter (12/31) and Adam McKay’s climate-change comedy Don’t Look Up (12/24).
But Jane Campion’s haunting The Power Of The Dog makes our list thanks to an early review, along with an eclectic mix of classics—both minor and major—from greats like Spike Lee and Paul Thomas Anderson. These sit alongside innovative genre-benders The Guest, Looper, and Fast Color, as well as the critically under-appreciated House Party.