Few American filmmakers have been so relentlessly innovative, yet Spike Lee rarely gets named alongside the likes of Martin Scorsese, David Lynch, or Terrence Malick when the conversation turns to purely visual mastery. He’s admired and respected, but an element of sheer awe seems to be missing.

That’s especially true in the case of his 1989 masterpiece, Do The Right Thing. Though it seems kind of incredible from today’s perspective, all of the buzz surrounding the film at the time of its release involved the question of whether it might provoke riots and racial violence; articles about it were just as likely to appear on the editorial page as in the arts section. The movie was analyzed nearly to death, but hardly anybody mentioned how genuinely bizarre it was, how little it resembled almost anything else in theaters back then—or today, for that matter. [Mike D’Angelo]