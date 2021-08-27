It’s been nearly three years since Netflix announced that it was canceling American Vandal, Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault’s shockingly funny, surprisingly poignant faux docuseries about dick and poop crimes in American high schools. Hijacking the self-serious language of a million true-crime podcasts and shows, American Vandal managed to be both extremely silly, and weirdly resonant, telling stories about loneliness, isolation, and connection through the lens of saying the phrase “the dicks” like 500 times across the course of a season of TV.

Perrault and Yacenda have been fairly quiet since the series was canceled; Yacenda directed multiple episodes of FXX’s Dave last year , but the pair haven’t collaborated in the interim. That’s apparently about to change, though, as Variety reports that the co-creators have just landed a new series, Players, at Paramount Plus. The show will once again be a mocku-docu- series, focused on a pro computer gaming team—specifically, a League Of Legends team, with publisher Riot Games serving as executive producers on the show. (If you’re not familiar with LoL, the particulars aren’t especially important, but know that it’s the kind of game where competitions bring home prizes in the millions for the victors .) The series will focus on one such team, who must reunite their 17-year-old prodigy with a 28-year-old “veteran” if they hope to secure their first championship.

And, we’re going to be honest: Absent any context, this idea sounds…kind of bad? Or, at least, not especially inspired? But we would have said the same thing about “high school journalist makes a documentary about someone drawing dicks on a bunch of cars,” and would have been catastrophically wrong there , so Yacenda and Perrault have definitely earned a pretty hefty measure of the benefit of the doubt from us when it comes to knowing how to make a premise like this come alive.

No word yet on when Players might land at Paramount Plus.