The Brutalist builds an impressive trailer The full trailer to Adrien Brody’s architectural epic promises a sturdy movie.

Among the most anticipated movies of the season, Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist is finally bringing its VistaVision drama to the masses. Before it arrives, the architects of cinema over at A24 have finally released a full trailer for Corbet’s film, showing off the larger-than-life images and grand scale of the Silver Lion-winning Golden Globe nominee. Set to Daniel Blumberg’s booming, brassy “Overture,” the trailer lays out details of this mid-century epic. Most importantly, we finally got to see some buildings, which Brody reminds us were “devised to survive such erosions” as war. Those buildings, landscapes, and production designs all look immaculate, whetting appetites for big brutalist architecture in 70mm VistaVision. They also show off the central tension between Brody’s architect and Guy Pearce’s condescending industrialist.

Here’s the synopsis:

Escaping post-war Europe, visionary architect László Toth (Adrien Brody) arrives in America to rebuild his life, his work, and his marriage to his wife Erzsébet (Felicity Jones) after being forced apart during wartime by shifting borders and regimes. On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce) recognizes his talent for building. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost…

Dense and technically brilliant, The Brutalist reflects the bitter reality of assimilation

Written by Crobet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist started awards season with seven Golden Globe nominations in major categories, including Best Picture, Male and Female Actors, Screenplay, and Director.

The Brutalist opens on December 20.