Even the fastest man alive has to stop running sometime. The Flash will end with its ninth season, according to a new Deadline report. The DCTV series, which stars Grant Gustin as the titular hero, will end its run (no pun intended) as the longest-standing Arrowverse show on the network.

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race,” executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement, per Deadline. “So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

Deadline reported earlier this year that Gustin had signed a one-year contract renewal at a maximum of 15 episodes; the final season will be an abbreviated 13 episodes long. The show is being held until midseason and will premiere its last episodes in 2023.

With the cancellation of Legends Of Tomorrow, Naomi, and Batwoman this season, and with the end of The Flash in sight, The CW’s DC offerings have dwindled down to Superman & Lois and the upcoming Gotham Knights. And with the network’s future in flux, those shows shouldn’t get too comfortable either – much of The CW’s scripted programming has been gutted, and longtime favorites like Riverdale are on their way out.

Big Barry Allen fans will be able to follow up his small-screen sendoff with Warner Bros. long-awaited Flash film in June 2023, which is, um, a whole other can of worms. It’s tough out here for the Scarlet Speedster!