Top pick

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.): At long last, Cisco Ramon is leaving Central City. How many new nicknames do you think he can squeeze into “Good-Bye Vibrations”?

Tonight, The Flash bids farewell (for now) to Carlos Valdes and the best hair in the Arrowverse. It’s not often one says goodbye to a member of Original Team Flash, and because this isn’t Arrow, this particular team member will likely be leaving with a pulse and a manageable amount of trauma. Watch for Scott Von Doviak’s recap.

Regular coverage

Superman & Lois (The CW, 9 p.m.)



Wild card

The Amusement Park (Shudder, 3:01 a.m.): This 4K restoration of George A. Romero’s “lost” film, only recently discovered and restored, follows “an elderly man who finds himself disoriented and increasingly isolated as the pains, tragedies and humiliations of aging in America are manifested through roller coasters and chaotic crowds.” In a press release, Shudder describes the film as Romero’s “wildest and most imaginative movie,” and the streamer seems eager to alert cinephiles to its existence. An official live-watch (8:05 p.m.) will be followed by a panel discussion (9 p.m., Shudder and YouTube) with Suzanne Desrocher Romero, horror author Tananarive Due, and Sandra Schulberg, who supervised the restoration of the film, among others.