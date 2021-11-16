Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, November 16. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m., season-eight premiere): Jarrod Jones described last season’s finale as a “manic catharsis after a season that’s been forced to rebuild its own house before it can move on to a brave (and bold!) new world.” The eighth season premiere has to contend with losing some of the best of Team Flash, but luckily, the world ending is a great and interesting distraction. The aliens do not seem as cool or as helpful as the mushroom aliens of Legends Of Tomorrow, so they need some defeating! Ray Palmer, or The Atom (Brandon Routh) guest stars, and Scott Von Doviak returns to recap.

Wild cards

Riverdale (The CW, 9 p.m., season-six premiere): Magic continues its way into the Riverdale-verse as Sabrina Spellman of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina makes an appearance! But how will she stack up against Cheryl Blossom’s own witchy machinations that we saw last season?

Queen Sugar (OWN, 8 p.m., season-six finale): Ava DuVernay’s OWN drama ends its sixth season with Ralph and Darla welcoming a new baby, while Rutina Wesley’s Nova struggles with exposing police and political corruption. Storylines also include political ambitions, PTSD, frat brothers, secrets and confessions, and a prodigal daughter returning home after 20 years.

Simple As Water (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): Oscar-winning documentarian Megan Mylan returns with this intense story about Syrian families struggling to find normalcy after war and displacement. The story spans the world, with filming taking place in Turkey, Greece, Germany, Syria, and the U.S., and across time by covering five years of the main characters’ lives. According to Deadline, “many of those involved behind the scenes are Syrian refugees, themselves.”