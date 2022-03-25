The Gaslight Anthem took an indefinite hiatus in 2015, but made a brief return in 2018 for some shows celebrating the tenth anniversary of The ‘59 Sound. At the time, the band made no indication of wanting to make a more official return, but it has since changed its tune.



Today, frontman Brian Fallon wrote on social media that though there won’t be another one-off tour to commemorate its 2012 album Handwritten’s tenth anniversary, fans could still look forward to some great news.

The Twitter thread reads:

“Hello everyone, Brian here. I hate to disappoint you, but I need to inform you that there will not be a 10th anniversary Handwritten Tour, or a documentary… However, I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band. We’ll be announcing a lot of tour dates in the next couple of days. We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us.”

The band initially decided on a hiatus so its members could focus on their own projects. In the statement shared on Facebook in 2015, they said, “We’re all going to do other projects and stay active in some way or another, both in and out of music, but we’d like to step away from the band until we decide what we’d like to do next.”

The Gaslight Anthem also added that, at the time, i t wanted to “recharge and take a step back until we have something we feel excited about rather than going right back to making a record just for the sake of making the next record.” Thankfully, inspiration finally struck for the guys to collaborate again. Is it too late to add them to When We Were Young’s lineup?