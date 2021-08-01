Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, August 1. All times are Eastern.



Kevin Can F**K Himself (AMC, 9 p.m.): The epic season finale of the sitcom-satirizing dark comedy airs tonight. (The entire first season is available to stream on AMC+.) As Saloni Gajjar writes in anticipation of the season closer: “It’s engrossing to witness Allison (Annie Murphy) question her loneliness, desperation, and therefore, her morality. Even the worst decision she’s ever made, hiring a killer for a narcissistic and emotionally manipulative husband, hinges on her giving up the things she enjoys. However, for a penultimate episode, ‘Broken’ is mostly just the setup for next week’s finale and doesn’t have anything new to say this far in. It does throw us a few crumbs here and there, such as when Allison answers Patty’s question about whether she even wants kids by saying ‘Of course, it’s what you do. I just didn’t want Kevin’s.’ We already know that Allison’s worldview is dictated by traditional societal norms. Perhaps the episode would’ve benefitted from digging into her psyche more as opposed to moving on from her remarks and sobs to setting up the finale.”

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m.)

The White Lotus (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim, 11 p.m.)

The Grand Bizarre (Criterion Channel): To quote the Criterion Channel directly: “The result of over 5 years of filming in 15 countries, the dazzling debut feature from experimental animator Jodie Mack is an eye-popping study of textile patterns around the world, edited in rapid-fire rhythm and set to a homemade pop soundtrack.” Peep the video to get absorbed into this sensuous, surprising delight, which The A.V. Club declared one of the best films of 2020.