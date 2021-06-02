Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Jean Yoon in Kim’s Convenience season five Photo : CBC

Top pick

Kim’s Convenience (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): The fifth and unfortunately final season of this family comedy begins streaming on Netflix. The show, which aired on CBC in Canada, follows the Korean Canadian Kim family from Toronto as they navigate their day-to-day lives. Created by Ins Choi and Kevin White, the show stars Shang-Chi hero Simu Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Andrew Phung, and Nicole Power, and has been lauded for its authentic and comical portrayal of immigrant families.

Regular coverage

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu, 12:01 a.m.)

Lucifer (Netflix, streaming now): LaToya Ferguson’s binge coverage of season five continues.

Wild cards

Family Karma (Bravo, 9 p.m., season premiere): This reality series chronicles the life and adventures of intergenerational Indian American families in Miami. In season two, cast members Anisha Ramakrishna, Amrit Kapai, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Shaan Patel, and Vishal Parvani are joined by newcomer Dillon Patel. Brace yourself for even more relationship and family drama; the premiere, “Welcome Back Karma,” will be supersized at 75 minutes.

Carnival (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Leandro Neri, this Brazilian drama follows Nina (Giovana Cordeiro), a digital influencer, who discovers a video of her boyfriend’s betrayal going viral on social media. In order to move on, Nina uses her contacts to travel to Salvador for the Carnival with her three best friends.

Nancy Drew (The CW, 9 p.m. season-two finale): In the season two finale, “The Echo Of Lost Tears,” Nancy (Kennedy McCann) gets help from Carson (Scott Wolf), Ryan (Riley Smith), and the Drew Crew with her case. Is this a vague description? Sure, but it’s the best we’re getting from the network ahead of a finale.