Allll the way back in 2016 (pre-election, if that helps you narrow down what you were doing at the time), we reported that Legendary Pictures was working on an adaptation of Dontnod’s hit adventure game Life Is Strange. We didn’t know much at the time, other than having the powerful notion that any kind of non-video game adaptation of a video game where the choices you make have an impact on how the story unfolds is questionable, but now that Life Is Strange adaptation is actually moving forward… and a famous musical artist is helping it happen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Life Is Strange adaptation is now going to be a TV series, and Shawn Mendes (of “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” fame) is working with Andrew Gertler at their Permanent Content label to “oversee music for the series.” Production company Anonymous Content is also involved now, which could be a good sign since it has experience with genre stuff and teen dramas (and teen drama genre stuff), having worked on 13 Reasons Why, The OA, The Alienist, Dickinson, and Mr. Robot.

No matter who’s making it, though, it is worth noting—once again—that not every video game with a good story needs to be adapted into a different medium. Sometimes a video game really is the best way to tell a story! They can do things that movies and TV shows can’t do! Anyway, Life Is Strange (the original one, at least, since there have been a few since) is about a high schooler named Max Caulfield who realizes she can rewind time, which she uses to save her friend and solve the mysterious disappearance of another student at her school. Seems like an interesting gameplay concept, right? Well, imagine a version of that story where Shawn Mendes and some writer decided when and how to use that power. Not bad, necessarily, but… questionable.