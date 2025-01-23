Say goodbye to Uncle Baby Billy with one final season of Righteous Gemstones Promising a satisfying conclusion to Gemstones, Danny McBride says he's excited for whatever comes next.

The Righteous Gemstones is coming to an end with its fourth season, according to Variety. In a statement, series creator and star Danny McBride joked, “The Lord spoke to me and said it’s time to wrap this sucker up.” He went on, “The story this season made the themes, ideas, and characters in The Righteous Gemstones feel whole and complete. I have loved every second of working with this team for the past eight years, and there are some incredible payoffs, twists, and turns in store over the course of this wild final season.”

Gemstones has become an HBO fan favorite over its last three seasons. The comedy follows a family of wealthy televangelists, played by John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, and McBride. The show satirizes the excessive culture of American megachurches as the dysfunctional family squabbles for power within the empire they’ve built. Over the years, the ensemble cast has included an impressive roster of guest stars, including Dermot Mulroney, Jennifer Nettles, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric André, Kristen Johnson, Steve Zahn, Stephen Dorff, Casey Wilson, and of course Walton Goggins as the beloved Uncle Baby Billy. Earlier this week, it was announced that Megan Mullally and Seann William Scott would join the cast for the fourth season.

Speaking with GQ, McBride said he followed his instincts as a writer in bringing The Righteous Gemstones to a conclusion with the upcoming episodes. He recalled the “awesome feeling” of finishing Vice Principals and having time to think and dream up the world of Gemstones. “And I’m really looking forward to that now, as this show wraps up—to clearing the desk and then just figuring out, what do I want to talk about next? Who do I want to get to know and who do I want the world to meet?” He said. “And it’s exciting. It’s the most rewarding thing about writing anything. I feel so lucky that I’ve been able to work with people like HBO and be given the latitude to make all this crazy shit and to build these worlds out with all these characters, and to do it with friends and trusted collaborators. I’m excited to see where it goes from here.”