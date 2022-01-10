Peacock has shared the trailer for the its dramatic remake of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air—simply titled Bel-Air— and this is definitely not the story of we know about how Will’s life got flip, turned upside down.

The series, co-executive produced by Will Smith, is set in present day, introducing a new Will (played by newcomer Jabari Banks). As we learn in the trailer, t he catalyst for Will’s move to California was anything but “one little fight.” He got into a major altercation that resulted in him being caught by cops and put behind bars.

Though Will was released, the man whom he faced off against on the basketball court wants revenge. So, to keep Will safe, he’s sent to live with his auntie and uncle in Bel-Air. Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) does everything in his power to keep Will’s reason for living with them a secret, telling him, “So here’s the story: Y ou came to Bel-Air for a better education. Simple.”

As in the ’ 90s sitcom, Carlton (Olly Sholotan) is the one in charge of showing his cousin around. “If you want to do well, just keep your head down and follow my lead,” he advises. But this Carlton already feels very different from the character made popular by Alfonso Ribeiro. His happy-go-lucky, signature dance-having personality is nowhere to be found. This Carlton seems merely obsessed with his social status.

While many of the characters feel unrecognizable from their original counterparts (Geoffrey even refers to himself as a “house manager”), this Will is still just as stubborn as the one played by Smith, refusing to shed his South Philly side, even when the stakes are high.

This retelling of Fresh Prince is helmed by T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson, who worked as producers on Netflix’s Narcos. The series premieres on February 13 on Peacock.

