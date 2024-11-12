The White Stripes are no longer suing Donald Trump Don't worry—Jack White is still very, very, very pissed about Trump's victory.

A seven nation army might not be able to hold Jack White back, but apparently something did. According to Pitchfork, Jack and Meg White have dropped their federal suit against Donald Trump, his campaign, and his aide Margo Martin. The band initially filed in September after Martin used their hit “Seven Nation Army” in a video of the Republican then-candidate on the campaign trail. “Oh….Don’t even think about using my music you fascists. Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.),” White posted on Instagram in response to the initial clip.

A week later, he shared a photo of the filing with the caption “This machine sues fascists” (a riff on Woodie Guthrie’s famous “This machine kills fascists” guitar). In the complaint, the Whites further emphasized their position, noting that they “vehemently oppose the policies adopted and actions taken by Defendant Trump when he was President and those he has proposed for the second term he seeks.”

Reps for the White Stripes didn’t elaborate on why the suit was dropped, but Pitchfork specifies that the band dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning they could refile in the future should they choose to do so.

If there’s one thing fans can breathe easy about this week, it’s that whatever caused the White Stripes to drop the suit was in no way some bizarre heel-turn on the whole fascism thing. White also took to Instagram in the wake of the results to post a lengthy statement condemning the president-elect, his policies, and almost every other thing one could possibly denounce about him (as well as the people who voted for him). You can read it in full below: