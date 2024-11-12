The White Stripes are no longer suing Donald Trump
Don't worry—Jack White is still very, very, very pissed about Trump's victory.Image: The White Stripes/YouTube
A seven nation army might not be able to hold Jack White back, but apparently something did. According to Pitchfork, Jack and Meg White have dropped their federal suit against Donald Trump, his campaign, and his aide Margo Martin. The band initially filed in September after Martin used their hit “Seven Nation Army” in a video of the Republican then-candidate on the campaign trail. “Oh….Don’t even think about using my music you fascists. Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.),” White posted on Instagram in response to the initial clip.
A week later, he shared a photo of the filing with the caption “This machine sues fascists” (a riff on Woodie Guthrie’s famous “This machine kills fascists” guitar). In the complaint, the Whites further emphasized their position, noting that they “vehemently oppose the policies adopted and actions taken by Defendant Trump when he was President and those he has proposed for the second term he seeks.”
Reps for the White Stripes didn’t elaborate on why the suit was dropped, but Pitchfork specifies that the band dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning they could refile in the future should they choose to do so.
If there’s one thing fans can breathe easy about this week, it’s that whatever caused the White Stripes to drop the suit was in no way some bizarre heel-turn on the whole fascism thing. White also took to Instagram in the wake of the results to post a lengthy statement condemning the president-elect, his policies, and almost every other thing one could possibly denounce about him (as well as the people who voted for him). You can read it in full below:
Trump won the popular vote. End of story. Americans chose a known, obvious fascist and now America will get whatever this wannabe dictator wants to enact from here on in. We all know what he is capable of: Project 2025, deportations, nationwide abortion ban, ending his own 2 term limit, backing Putin and his war, shutting down the Board of Education, adding to climate change, limiting LGBTQ rights, controlling the DOJ, keeping the minimum wage down, etc. etc. etc.. Any or all of it. It’s absolutely dumbfounding that this con man succeeded in pulling the wool over so many Americans eyes not once, but twice. The racist, impeached, convicted felon and convicted rapist who stole national secrets and hid them in his bathroom, who told us to inject bleach, who wanted to fix hurricanes with nuclear weapons, who insulted handicap people, called military veterans suckers, who incited an insurrection that invaded the nation’s capital for God sakes (!!!), the failed business man who’s ventures have all gone bankrupt, a fake Christian selling bibles and sneakers like a carnival side show, etc etc etc. Christians? He’s not one of you and can’t cite one verse of Jesus’ teachings, Immigrants? He wants you out. Veterans? He’s a draft dodger. Minorities? He doesn’t care about you at ALL. Union members? He’s a scab. Working class Americans? He doesn’t give a damn how much you’re struggling. Women? You know exactly what he thinks of you. Dying on the stretcher from a miscarriage of your rapist’s pregnancy? Oh well, too bad. And all those rich pricks riding in their Cybertrucks listening to their Rogan and Bannon and Alex jones podcasts are laughing all the way to the bank looking forward to their tax cuts that don’t apply to the middle class. And not just with the electoral college this time, but the American people with the popular vote showed that the citizens placed him in power and now deserve whatever evils he’s going to enact.