While it might be too early for condolences to the SPNFamily, things aren’t looking good for The Winchesters. Per Deadline, the CW will not extend the first seasons of The Winchesters or Walker: Independence. This is a strange development, considering four of The CW’s scripted shows are wrapping up this year, including longtime stalwarts The Flash and Riverdale. Additionally, the latest in a long line of failed Nancy Drew reboots, Nancy Drew, is ending after four seasons, while Stargirl is ending after three.



However, both Winchesters and Walker: Independence are spin-offs of beloved properties, Supernatural and Walker Texas Ranger, respectively. And both are reportedly doing well , so it is a bit concerning that neither was given a freshman season backorder nor an outright renewal. The report from Deadline does state that second seasons are not out of the question, b ut the cutbacks at CW aren’t much comfort for fans .

Several months ago, Nexstar Media Group purchased the CW and immediately began making changes to the teen- fantasy- soap- opera powerhouse. First, they announced a demographic change because, as we’ve reported before, the average age of the CW watcher i s 58 years old. Presumably, those 58-year-olds are watching Riverdale for the same reason as teens: They want to see Jughead get his crown. But Nexstar plans to add “procedurals and other older-skewing dramas as well as half-hour comedies including multi-camera sitcoms” to keep those nearing 60 happy–even though they already were happy.

The news follows a series of CW layoffs, resulting in as many as 40 people exiting . This is to be expected as the network’s new head, Dennis Miller (not to be confused with the comedian, cha cha), is a former venture capitalist and that’s sort of what they do . As Deadline reports:

A significant reduction in expenses will be a centerpiece of the new owner’s turnaround plan. “You know us,” [CFO Lee Ann Gliha] told analysts on the call. “We are profit- and cash-flow-focused and expect this asset to achieve profitability.”

It sounds like the CW and Nexstar Media are cooking up some good television.