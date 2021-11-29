Earlier this month, Netflix announced Saturday Morning All Star Hits!, an animated/live-action hybrid show created by Saturday Night Live cast membe r Kyle Mooney and Ben Jones from animation studio Bento Box. Though billed as a “wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing” homage to Saturday morning cartoons initially, Netflix may have undersold just how wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing the show is going to be.

That’s because the streaming service has just released the first trailer for Saturday Morning All Star Hits!, and it’s clear that there’s more going on here than just a weirdo homage to classic cartoons. There are cartoons, sure, but there also seems to be behind-the-scenes drama of the show-within-a-show, a bad boy heartthrob, and some kind of potential murder mystery.

It seems like it might be a more elaborate take on something like Adult Swim’s iconic-ish Too Many Cooks segment, but without the reality-breaking absurdity… unless there’s some reality-breaking we haven’t seen yet. Or maybe a cartoon-themed Tim And Eric segment? Or... just Kyle Mooney doing Kyle Mooney stuff, freed from the relatively mainstream confines of SNL.



Or maybe they’re playing up the drama for this trailer and it will be 10 percent that and 90 percent old-fashioned fun cartoons? That seems unlikely, seeing as how there’s a suicidal cartoon dinosaur and (again) an apparent murder mystery going on, but it would be a truly unexpected twist if this ended up being a pleasantly chill nice show. At the very least, it’ll be a good opportunity to check out a bunch of references to classic ‘80s and ‘90s television, possibly with wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing twists.

We’ll know how it all works out on December 10, which is when Saturday Morning All Star Hits!—which stars Kyle Mooney himself as twin brothers/TV hosts Skip and Treybor—premieres on Netflix.