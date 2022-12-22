Elf

Controversial opinion: The Gimbles display that Buddy the Elf (Will Farrell) devises in Elf is perfect save for its centerpiece. The fake-snow nonsense that Buddy concocts for free (Buddy, like all elves, undervalues his time and labor so much that he expects and receives no compensation for his efforts) betrays his Christmastime dreams by flocking his hard work with science snow. Furthermore, we don’t find an Etch-a-Sketch bearing a likeness of the Mona Lisa to be a traditional decoration, just more Buddy showing off. Bad form. Send this one to the IMDb goofs page because that’s a plothole.

Bonus bad tree: The one he brings to his father’s house is simply too big for the space. If you have to channel your inner Airness to place the topper, something has gone horribly awry. [Matt Schimkowitz]