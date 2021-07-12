This is not a drill: Jared Harris is back on your TV

Jarred Harris in The Beast Must Die Photo : AMC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, July 12. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

The Beast Must Die (AMC, 10 p.m., broadcast premiere): Lane Pryce hive, assemble! Chernobyl heads, line up single file! Jared Harris is on AMC tonight, doing the good-acting thing he does. And even better: He’s doing that with Cush Jumbo, and they’re acting well and being menacing in each other’s general directions!

“Frances Cairns (Cush Jumbo) is a mother mourning the loss of a child killed by a hit-and-run,” wrote Saloni Gajjar of The Beast Must Die in our July TV preview:

The police investigation into the case doesn’t lead anywhere, so Frances decides to seek revenge on her own. She poses as a novelist researching a murder mystery to worm her way into the life of George Rattery (Jared Harris), the rich man she believes is responsible for her son’s death. Frances is aided by detective Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle), who suffers from PTSD and believes his own department covered up the murder of Frances’ son. Frances and George are intense and intelligent, which leads to a fantastic face-off between Jumbo and Harris.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8 p.m.)

Catch And Kill: The Podcast Tapes (HBO, 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., series premiere, back-to-back episodes): World Of Wonder and Ronan Farrow team up for this six-part docuseries that takes Farrow’s bestselling book off the page in video and audio interviews. In Saloni Gajjar’s pre-air review, she enthuses, “A glimpse into these hard truths, Farrow’s important work to reveal them, and the women who open up in the series make Catch And Kill a vital watch.”

Love Island UK (Hulu, 12:01 a.m., 7th-season premiere): Okay, now it’s really summer!



Has there ever been a more innocuous and yet somehow menacing hair-flip? Graft away, youths.

Jack Irish (Acorn, 3:01 a.m., 3rd-season premiere): Guy Pearce plays “a former criminal lawyer, part-time debt collector and private investigator with a penchant for getting wrapped up in things he shouldn’t” in the final season of this Australian noir series.